Take extra care and survive the summer

0:48 Permit denied for Scott and Trinity Walker Pause

0:35 Life vests can save a life

0:36 UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

0:58 Osprey pair rebuilds nest quickly after storm

0:57 Visit Twelve Oaks Walking Trail

1:49 Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today

2:09 Search for missing man now likely in recovery mode

2:39 Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD

1:26 668-pound blue marlin