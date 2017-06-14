Don’t let them pass Trumpcare in secret

I'm quite worried and I think Mississippi Republicans and Democrats, particularly retirees, should be as well.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has used this time of political unrest to pass rule changes that make it possible for Trumpcare to be pushed forward in the Senate without hearings or discussions of any sort. Never in the history of this country has there been anything approaching this kind of dealings from Congress to pass a universally unpopular health care bill.
We all know that this health care bill is really a tax cut for the richest Americans at the dire expense of America's health.
Our Mississippi senators have shown that they will toe the party line no matter what it means for their constituents, but we can't just sit by and let them get away with this.
We must call these Senators and let them know that what they are doing is unacceptably to Mississippi voters. Roger Wicker can be reached at: 202-224-6253 and Thad Chochran can be reached at 202-224-5054. Please call and make your voices heard...then call again!! No matter what their history has been, these politicians depend on their voters to stay in office, so making a lot of noise will get their attention. We live in a society that depends on each looking out for themselves AND the other guy. Otherwise, what's the point? Let's be a community that values others as we wish to be valued ourselves
Ray Kutos
Pass Chrisitan
Comments