Mayor Quave knows how to make a good first impression

Among the accomplishments Mayor Rusty Quave listed during his state of D’Iberville speech was one simple one.
It’s one he, and we, would like to see spread south and across the Coast.
When the Scarlet Pearl was set to open, making one of Quave’s dreams come true, he noticed something unsettling. The interstate exchange that would bring visitors to the casino wasn’t up to snuff.
Quave sent crews out to the Interstate 110/Rodriguez Street interchange with power washers and paint to make it look as inviting as possible.
He said he has talked to Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich about doing more power washing on the interstate and overpasses.
That’s a great idea. For many visitors, I-110 and other roads leading south from Interstate 10 are their first impression of the Coast. And we all know the value of first impressions.
This would be a great time for all cities along the Coast to evaluate the roads tourists are apt to take and do anything they can to make them look more inviting.
And that means cleaning up any litter at intersections as well.
Let’s make that first impression great.
Thanks, Mayor Quave, for a great idea.
