Mural projects will make us a little more beautiful

Aesthetics matter.
That’s why we are pleased two mural projects have begun in South Mississippi.
And we have not forgotten Gulfport has added murals this year to its popular Fishbone Alley attraction.
In Pascagoula, two local artists have been hired to paint murals on downtown walls. As the Sun Herald’s Karen Nelson reported last week, the idea is to add “pizzazz” to courtyards and parking lots.
Jen Dearman, Pascagoula economic development director, said the murals are about attraction — more public art, and tourists or locals who might want to have their picture taken in front of them.
In Ocean Springs, artist Chris Stebly will replace a faded downtown mural that was painted over in March. The new public art mural will look somewhat like the old mural, but Stebly also plans to tackle a depiction of “the history and culture of Ocean Springs.”
A location for the new mural is still to be announced, but Stebly says he’s looking forward to the project.
We are, too.
Nobody can deny South Mississippi already has a lot of charm, but we’re hopeful these murals will take our charm level up a notch and give people one more reason to look around here.
After all, there’s nothing wrong with our cities looking good.
The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.
