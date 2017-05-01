This is your chance to influence future of cities. Go vote!

Tuesday is a very important election. We hope we’re wrong but we predict far too many will sit this one out.
That’s a shame. The people who sit on Boards of Aldermen, City Councils and mayor’s offices make a lot of decisions that will directly affect our quality of life.
A couple of bad officials can derail progress. They can, and will, make bad decisions that make us all look bad.
But the more people who vote, the less likely that will happen.
You can elect qualified, honest leaders who will spend your hard-earned money wisely and create an atmosphere where you and your family can thrive. Or you can roll the dice, and hope those who do vote make good choices.
So you say you’re satisfied with the officials you have? Good. Encourage them to keep up the good work by voting for them.
Voting is what makes our country, our states, our counties, our cities work. It is the surest way to hold the people who work for you accountable.
Don’t throw this opportunity away.
