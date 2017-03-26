Drop the secrecy around public school funding

If anyone in Jackson knows what is going on with education funding, they’re doing an outstanding job of keeping it secret.
There are just days left in the session and we don’t know how much money our schools will get, or if or when the school-funding formula will be overhauled.
Some believe there will be a special session to deal with the overhaul. We would hope there is a little more clarity about the funding formula before that session is called.
We believe the public has the right to see any proposal that could affect public schools for decades, and has plenty of time to thoughtfully review it and to contact their lawmakers with comments and suggestions.
School funding is complicated. It would be unfair to lawmakers to ask them to consider such a bill in a couple of days. It would be equally unfair to keep the taxpaying public in the dark until the 11th hour.
