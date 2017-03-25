Bay St. Louis screwed up again. This routine is getting old.

This has become frustratingly routine. Bay St. Louis has once again screwed up. And that’s being generous.
In the latest escapade, it was revealed the administration doesn’t know if it published the city’s zoning ordinance after it was adopted in 2010 by the previous City Council.
If it didn’t, that failure, in essence, means the city didn’t update its zoning laws. And that would open an institutional-size can of worms. It would call into question every zoning decision made under the 2010 zoning ordinance.
If this were an isolated incident, that would be bad enough. Unfortunately, it’s just the latest in a list of missteps and scandals to befall what is, despite City Hall, a wonderful city.
And this leads us to the upcoming municipal election. We’ll say it again. These elections are important.
Voters across the Coast, but especially in Bay St. Louis, should be giving the candidates a long, hard look. They should be asking them, “Sure, you want to help run the city, but do you actually know how to do it?”
Bay voters will have at least one opportunity to ask the tough questions. There will be a candidate forum from 6 to 9 p.m. April 20 at the Old Town Community Center on Blaize Avenue in the Depot District.
We urge voters to be there — and at the polls May 2 and June 6.
