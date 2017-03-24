Register and vote — it’s easiest way to make government better

Not registered to vote? Has your name changed since you registered? Or have you moved?
You are about to let a chance pass you by to influence government at its most basic level.
You still have time, though. You can register to vote or update your registration until April 1. That’s just a week from Saturday, though, so this is no time for procrastination.
What’s at stake?
If you live in one of 11 Coast cities that have mayoral and city council or board of aldermen seats up for re-election, the May 2 primary is your best chance to fight, or endorse, city hall.
Those are the people responsible for maintaining the street in front of your house. They make decisions affecting fire and police protection and the contractors that haul your garbage. The drains and ditches that prevent flooding. The planning and zoning offices that protect the character of your neighborhood.
Government doesn’t get more up close and personal than that.
If you are new to a community, or you just haven’t bothered taking part in the great American institution of the free election, there is no better time to get started.
No one can force you. But Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann has made registration easier than ever. Visit the Y’all Vote page at www.sos.ms.gov to find out everything you need to know. Or go to the municipal clerk’s office in the city where you live to register in person.
We have a great democracy. It relies on your participation to work.
What are you waiting for?
