Some more chances for Coast to spring forward

Astronomically speaking, spring began earlier this week with Monday’s vernal equinox. For most kids, spring won’t officially be sprung until most K-12 schools go on break on Good Friday in mid-April.
But the event calendar tells us spring actually will unfold over the next four weekends.
This weekend will give us a preview of even busier weeks to come as Barbecue Under the Oaks gets cooking at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. It’s a fundraiser for the Gulf Coast Symphony and a great way to acquaint yourself with some of the best barbecue anywhere. Ocean Springs will have its Spring Arts Festival: Herb, Garden & Art on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a Stella Yelling Contest in Bay St. Louis and a chance to Discover D’Iberville. Visitors will find plays, music and artwork across the Coast. Find your favorite event at SunHerald.com.
The next weekend is, as they say, 100 Years in the Making. The Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration comes to the Coast at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. The headliner will be the April 1 concert by The Band Perry, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and Paul Thorn.
The following weekend will be Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break, aka Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, although there will be events up and down the Coast the weekend of April 7-9.
Organizers have the activities centered on the Coliseum and have widely publicized tips for out-of-towners to help everyone have fun and stay safe. We commend their efforts.
And the final spring break will be April 14-23, when most school children will be off. That will bring another wave of families to the Coast, which is ready with plenty for kids and their parents to do.
For the rest of us, some of these events are going to cause traffic headaches and delays, particularly along U.S. 90. That’s part of living in a tourist community.
We should remember that folks attending these events are our guests and we should treat them accordingly.
We’ll have people here from all over in the next few weeks and this is just another chance to show them our Coast hospitality.
We hope everyone has a wonderful time and leaves with the feeling that they cannot wait to return.
Enjoy.
