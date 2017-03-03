Editorials

March 3, 2017 12:00 AM

Neighbors get the job done on the Pascagoula

By The Editorial Board

There are people who look at a problem and say, somebody should do something.

Then there are those who do something.

Renew Our Rivers returns to clean the Pascagoula shoreline

Mississippi Power volunteers clear debris from Pascagoula River.

TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD

Dr. Thomas Singley and his Moss Point neighbors Pat Russum, Lary Stringer and Thomas Robertson, for example.

Singley saw a need for signs to help boaters navigate the maze of bayous and marshes between the East and West Pascagoula rivers. He could have gone to the Department of Marine Resources and asked the agency to mark the waterways. Instead, he went to the DMR and got permission to do it himself.

Then he enlisted his friends, raised a little money, had some signs printed and bought poles to put them on. Now, those who enjoy the river system will have a better idea of where they are at. 5th Bayou. Crooked Bayou. In all, 23 places have been marked.

“I like to get around this river,” Singley told the Sun Herald’s Karen Nelson. “I like people to know where they are in the river. The value of this is that if someone gets lost, they can tell people where to come get them.”

Alligators draw tourists to Jackson County

Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours draws tourists from across the country who want to come face to face with alligators. Visitors are able to take a swamp boat tour to see alligators in their natural habitat.

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

Tourists are beginning to discover the Pascagoula River system. They take to river to spot alligators. They visit the Audubon Center. They are on the lookout for beautiful birds. They can celebrate some quirky history. It is a hub for a burgeoning ecotourism industry.

It is the largest, and one of the last, free-flowing rivers in the lower 48 states, a designation that attracts outdoors-lovers from all over. Thanks to the work of these men, they’ll find a more welcoming and safer river system.

They proved it doesn’t take an act of Congress to recognize and fix a problem.

Everyone should see the world through their eyes.

Owlets make their debut at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

A family of owls have moved in to a nest that a pair of osprey built last year at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. They made their debut on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, and the center named them Cupid and Valentine.

Courtesy Erin Parker Pascagoula River Audubon Center

The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.

