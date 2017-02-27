Editorials

February 27, 2017 4:21 AM

Scenes from the Beach | February 26, 2017

A local shorebird, often drab in appearance, that we tend to overlook is the herring gull. A large bird, known for its different plumage in winter, has a wing span of 52 inches. Holding our attention this afternoon is its ability to ascend in flight almost vertically, an attribute that amazes aeronautical engineers. Gray plumage and size give the bird a look of advanced old age, worldly wisdom, and sagacity, traits quickly forgotten when the herring gull finds a long-dead fish upon which to feed.

Winter, 2017

From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,

email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.

