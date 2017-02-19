Scenes from the Beach | Feb. 19, 2017

Perched on posts a couple of hundred yards off shore are two cormorants, handsome birds that visit our Coast every winter. Nearly as large as pelicans, their wing span exceeds 50 inches. Their ability to swim under water is matched only by loons. The cormorants that we watch this afternoon have recently completed an underwater quest for fish. Now their wings are widespread, drying in the wind. In March, cormorants will leave on spring migration to Canadian lake and sea shores.
Diary, winter 2017
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
Comments