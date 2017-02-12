Scenes from the Beach | February 12, 2017

A small, 10-power, magnifying glass fits comfortably in my jacket pocket. Through the years, it has been an essential tool for beach walking, transforming mundane objects into magical reality. Under its lens, a grain of sand becomes a luminous, crystal boulder. The spiral of a seashell is changed into a double helix. Altering the appearance of barnacles on driftwood into remarkable rows of strong armaments, the magnifying lens also changes dune grass into a virtual forest.
Diary, winter 2017
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
Comments