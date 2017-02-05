Scenes from the Beach | February 5, 2017

On the beach today, there is a wrack line, assembled debris washed ashore by a high tide. It is fun to amble along a wrack line, identifying objects that are gifts from the sea. On the wrack line today are interesting pieces of driftwood, occasional skeletal remains of fish, a few crabs and seashells. Mostly comprised of twigs and tree branches, the line has human trash too-- plastic cups, etc. Years ago, but thankfully not recently, there were literally thousands of cigarette filters.
Diary, winter 2017
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
