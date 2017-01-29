Scenes from the Beach | January 29, 2017

It is said that the quantity of sea life is declining. Once plentiful, there are fewer blue crabs. We remember when they were caught from the seawall; now commercial crabbers set traps in deeper water. Each year our shrimpers venture farther out into the Gulf for their catches. There are fewer throw-net fishermen, these days because there are fewer fish. During his lifetime, Sir Walter Raleigh wrote about inexhaustible mountains of fish in the Atlantic Ocean near America.
Diary, winter 2017
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
