Scenes from the Beach | January 1, 2017

Despite early morning frigid temperatures and a punishing north wind, I am compelled to stay at the beach to watch a common loon. The handsome bird floats and dives occasionally for food. A game I have devised is to predict where the diving loon will surface. Thus far, the score is Loon, 8; Beachwalker, 0. But it is not demeaning to be outwitted by a loon. The same thing happened to Henry David Thoreau in 1854 which he recounted in “Walden,” his most popular book.
Diary, winter 2017
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
