Scenes from the Beach | January 1, 2017

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck Pause

1:00 Woman turns on camera as tornado moves through Kiln

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:06 Coast children take part in New Years countdown

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some