We wish the new bishop much success in the Biloxi Diocese

We congratulate Msgr. Louis Kihneman III on his selection by Pope Francis as the next bishop of the Biloxi Diocese and welcome him to the Coast family.
Like many who live on the Coast, he was once a regular visitor.
“I used to spend the summers down here when I was a child and I would go to camp and go water skiing,” he said. “After all of these years, I’m glad to be back here.”
Kihneman comes from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Texas, which he serves as a priest.
We like the humility and humor the bishop-elect showed when he was introduced to the Coast community last week.
He says he’s a listener.
“What I’d like to do is get to know everybody,” he said, “and to really listen to folks and discern who we are as a church and where we need to head as a church.”
The Catholic Church is a big part of Coast life and the bishop-elect will oversee 42 parishes in 17 counties and will play a big role in Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis, St. Patrick Catholic High School in Harrison County, Resurrection High School in Pascagoula and Sacred Heart High School in Hattiesburg.
He will be a very busy man. But don’t expect sweeping changes.
“There are a lot of great programs already in place that do great work to help the poor,” he said. “I want to get to know these people — when I was in Corpus Christi, I volunteered at a soup kitchen and I got to know the people by name and I want to do that here.”
Those are some inspiring words. Imagine what the world would be like if we followed his lead.
