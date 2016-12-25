Editorials

December 25, 2016 4:23 AM

Scenes from the Beach | December 25, 2016

A sure sign that winter is approaching is watching fiddler crabs leave their burrows at water’s edge to dig new, safer ones nearer the seawall where they will hibernate during the winter months of the year. Unlike bears, snakes, and other animals, fiddlers are light sleepers in winter. They may even awake and leave their burrows briefly in search of food, leaving sandy tracks. Winter beach walkers wonder if hibernating fiddlers hear walkers’ footfalls and sigh in relief as the sounds recede.

Diary, winter 2016

From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,

email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.

