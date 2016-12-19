Sound Off: Diverging Diamond is dangerous during holiday season

Prickly color
You can find your Christmas Cactus at Lowe’s on US 49, Wal-Mart Garden Center on US 49 and also Home Depot Garden Center on US 49. They had several colors to choose from, white, orange, red and peach.
Cats need love
I feel so sorry for the cat and all the suffering it went through. I have a loving cat and that would kill me if that happened to her. So cruel and heartless!
Bowling for mediocrity
Why are there so many bowl games? It used to mean something to be invited to a bowl game, but not anymore. There are so many it is impossible to keep up with them, and when a team has more losses than wins and still gets in a bowl game? That is just wrong. I am waiting for Northern Tissue to come up with the Toilet Bowl for the two worst teams in the nation.
Where’s the joy?
Less than a week until Christmas, I cannot find the joy of the season. I travel along our beautiful coast in fear as drivers ignore speed limits, tailgate, run through traffic lights or fail to yield to fire trucks or ambulances on their way to those in need. We beat puppies and scald cats, leaving them to die abandoned and alone. Elderly are pushed to the ground and robbed. People take what they want from store shelves and brazenly walk out, injuring employees or a good Samaritan who may get in their way. We molest our precious children. We disrespect our brave police officers at parades or community events. A waitress is murdered for simply asking a patron not to smoke. We elect a president who mocks the disabled, disrespects the family of a fallen hero, delights in assaulting women and reveres a communist leader. The spirit of Christmas? I can’t seem to find it. Make American great again? Oh, if only we could.
Dangerous diamond
The diamond intersection over by the mall certainly doesn’t work at all with heavy traffic. There isn’t enough room to get all the waiting cars between the lights on the overpass. It takes multiple cycles to get through. What engineer designed this thing? To paraphrase Red Skelton, MDOT must be really proud of him over at the asylum.
What do they sacrifice?
The more I read about this new budget for the state the more questions I have. These so called great leaders of this state want to cut programs aimed at helping people and cut state jobs. That is not being responsible. But what I have not seen is them saying they will cut back on their pay or benefits. When they propose changes to our states budget, it always seems to help themselves and hurt us. We need new state leadership and soon.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments