Scenes from the Beach | December 18, 2016

A majestic sea lies before us this afternoon in all its grandeur, having inspired human hearts and minds since creation. Pagan deities, Poseidon and Neptune, ruled the seas in Greek and Roman times. Here on our Coast, long before the arrival of explorers, native Americans celebrated this “great water,” too. Now in our time, we remain in awe, admiring the sea’s immense beauty, but aware that beneath a peaceful surface lies ferocious energy, capable of destroying lives and property.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com.
