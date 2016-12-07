Three reasons we like the Coast’s chances

We didn’t have to look very far to find good news on the Coast lately.
Mississippi Superintendent of Education Carey Wright was on the Coast this week with some good news. She was celebrating with the schools that earned A’s in the state’s accountability ratings.
She also visited the Sun Herald for a refreshingly honest conversation. Wright is the first to admit many of the state’s schools aren’t as good as Mississippians would like them to be.
But she has proven adept at identifying the problems that are holding schools back and finding solutions for those problems. And she seems to keep an open mind about new ideas while requiring evidence that a program is working or has worked elsewhere.
We wish her continued success.
Heroes for a hero
When an Ocean Springs father raced into his burning home to save his children, he was badly burned. And the fire left his house uninhabitable.
The holidays were looking bleak for Clarence Battle, his fiancée, Kristen Handler, and their three young boys.
Ocean Springs real estate developers Joe Cloyd, Roxy Codrey and Adam Dial found a vacant house they were able to let the family use rent-free for 90 days. The rest of the community has been just as generous, donating clothes, kitchen items and bicycles.
That should make their holidays brighter. And we wish them luck in their search for a permanent home.
Game of life
In Gulfport, the police may have lost the game but they’re winning the public relations battle. Chief Leonard Papania deserves our gratitude for talking some high school students into a pick-up game. That evolved into the Blue Crew vs. the Solution, a police vs. teen game that packed the Gulfport High School gym.
The idea was for the young men, and the community, to get to know the men and women behind the badges. We, like the police, hope this is just the beginning to breaking down barriers between the police and the community.
We’ll gladly be cheerleaders for this outstanding idea.
