Sound Off: Will taxpayers pay tuition bill for Trump’s son?

Another score?
In answer to “What’s the Score” We’re with you. We are watching the Temple/Navy game and must go to another game channel to get the score. Come on ABC. Move the score square over.
Special treatment?
It’s going to cost around $150 million to let Donald Trump’s son stay in New York to go to school. That’s a very big tuition bill for the citizens of the United States to pay. All other presidents moved into the White House and sent their children to private schools in D.C. Trump better think of paying up or doing what others did.
Babe wouldn’t
Major League baseball players operate under a collective bargaining agreement. Just recently, that agreement was renegotiated. One of the provisions for the players was that each clubhouse was required to have a professional chef for the players’ meals after the game. Give me a break. The Babe is turning over in his grave.
Too much value
Residents of Diamondhead were shocked when property tax bills were received. Ours increased 24.5 percent over last year — a county millage increase along with an increase in the appraised value. Don’t know if appraisals were increased all over the county or just here but everyone will be hit. this is outrageous.
Wet and sore
Why is it our newspapers are double bagged during week when paper is five pages, but on Sunday is single bagged when heavy rains are predicted? Does no good to call. Pay big money with no newspaper.
It’s over
The Washington Post is still in meltdown mode over Trump’s election. In the past three weeks, they have had more than 13 anti-Trump headlines. There is no end in sight for their shrill clamor. They simply cannot come to terms with the fact that most of America doesn’t concur with their view. We elected Trump. We’re not deceived. It was intentional.
