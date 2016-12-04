Editorials

December 4, 2016 1:54 AM

Scenes from the Beach | December 4, 2016

In walking the beach, one encounters moments of grace, scenes in nature that define beauty. Today is the appearance late in the season of beautiful butterflies — Gulf fritillaries. Butterflies don’t like cool mornings and are generally inactive until the day warms. But these blithe creatures are busy, visiting autumn’s waning wildflowers in quest of nectar. For me, it is a moment of grace, watching two butterflies in particular, flying among withering yellow blossoms of golden asters.

Diary, fall 2016

From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,

email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.

Related content

Editorials

Comments

Videos

The thoughts behind Biloxi's Waterfront Plan

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos