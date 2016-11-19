Wicker, Palazzo perfectly happy with Trump picks

Some folks have a problem with President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for his administration, but two of Mississippi’s six-man congressional delegation don’t.
Trump’s choice of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as U.S. Attorney General, was quickly panned by Democrats and civil rights activists.
Not Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
“Sen. Sessions will be a champion for the Constitution and the rule of law,” Wicker wrote in an email. “He will also provide sound counsel to President-elect Trump during the selection of Supreme Court nominees and other judicial appointments. For the past eight years, the Justice Department has eroded our nation’s immigration laws, attacked our Second Amendment rights, and weakened religious liberty. It has been more concerned with pushing politics than administering the law. If confirmed, I am confident that Sen. Sessions can reverse that tide and help restore people’s faith in their government.”
Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-4, praised Trump’s pick for CIA director, Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo.
“I am very proud of my colleague and friend, Mike Pompeo, for his nomination as CIA Director,” he wrote in an email. “Our national security must be prepared for the challenges currently facing our country, and I am confident that Representative Pompeo will help keep our nation safe.
“A few years ago, Mike and I had a friendly rivalry over who had the best Air Force base in the country. Since the Air Force chose Keesler Air Force Base number one, I suppose being named CIA Director is a well-deserved consolation prize. I know Congressman Pompeo will serve our nation well.”
Pompeo graduated first in his class from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and has represented the fourth district of Kansas since 2011.
Like Palazzo, Pompeo was elected in the 2010 Tea Party wave.
On Twitter, the NAACP called Sessions’ nomination “deeply troubling” and said it “supports an old, ugly history where Civil Rights were not regarded as core American values.”
