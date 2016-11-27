Scenes from the Beach | November 27, 2016

At daybreak this morning, the sea is filled with whitecaps, waves frothy as they rush ashore. There is a certain rhythm of the sea each day to which shorebirds accommodate themselves. Other elements — diurnal tides, frequency of waves, seasonal temperatures, human activity, the presence of dogs on the beach, the brightness of the day — all cause different responses from the birds. Because of blustery conditions today, gulls are gathered on the beach in large, silent flocks.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
Comments