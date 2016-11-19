Scenes from the Beach | November 20, 2016

1:39 Poplarville football takes mannequin challenge Pause

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

1:16 Gulfport Police Chief on fight video: “That’s sick”

2:09 Picayune celebrates heart-stopping win over Wayne County

0:45 Do pigs fly? Well, they walk across neighborhoods in Gulfport

1:58 Veronica Thompson remembers son Levi Moody's life

2:50 Levi Moody stars in talent show

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding