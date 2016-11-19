Scenes from the Beach | November 20, 2016

Pigeons look out of place on the beach. They are not shorebirds. Yet here they are today, eating grains of sand to aid their digestion. One expects to see pigeons on city streets, begging for crumbs or living in ruined buildings. Not to be too critical of the species, remember that once they were a proud race, living on cliffs, fending for themselves, completely independent. In Roman times, pigeons carried messages long distances, informing the populace of Julius Caesar’s victories.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
