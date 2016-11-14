Sound Off for Nov. 14: So what’s next for health care?

Insurance matters
So for those under the ACA who were happy to have insurance we could afford with no insurance company able to turn us down because of pre-existing conditions, what is Trump going to do for us since he has run and been elected on undoing Obamacare?
Let them eat crow
It is ironic that the election is so close to Thanksgiving; in place of turkey the know-it-alls are eating crow.
Strange times
Strange doings in the recent election. We have anti-Trump protests for the third night, and the Trump class action lawsuit due to come to trial prior to inauguration day.
Missing pics
I lost the memory card to my digital camera. It has all the pics I took of my son’s Easter, birthday and Christmas from last year on it. I was going to get the pictures printed out, but when I went to take it from my wallet, it was not there. So sometime, somewhere, I ended up losing it. Anyone who finds this, please return it to me.
Just rewards
A whole lot of Republicans are miffed that there’s some unwillingness to accept Trump. They have amnesia regarding their treatment of Obama. Did they think their behavior of the last eight years is just forgotten overnight?
Try listening
Instead of assuming the Trump protesters don’t vote, don’t work, or don’t make any significant contribution to society, why don’t you assume that 99 percent of them did vote and do work. Our fellow American citizens are scared, and we need to listen to the reasons why. Really listening is hard, it is hard to challenge the beliefs that you have held since childhood, it is hard to challenge what your life experiences have taught you. If you want to help this country heal, you can begin by challenging yourself to open your mind and really hear what their fears are. (... and by the way there are very few yield signs on the entry ramps to interstates in Mississippi.)
They’re afraid
Over 20 million are losing their health care; 11 million fear being rounded up and deported; women fear losing their right to choose; and environmentalists know progress on saving the planet will be reversed — so this is what they are protesting about. No big deal right?
We wouldn’t riot
Since the popular vote was almost 50/50, do you think if Trump had lost there would be negative demonstrations in the streets? The answer is no, that is not the kind of people we are. You can see what the so-called Democratic Party did. The heart of our nation voted the correct way. The heart is what keeps our nation alive and free.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments