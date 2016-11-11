Shower our veterans with appreciation

If you are dining out.
If you are pumping gas.
If you are at work.
Look around. Chances are, there is a hero nearby.
Chances are you will sometime Friday encounter at least one of the almost 40,000 veterans who live in the three Coast counties.
Friday is their day. Veterans Day.
Veterans Day began in 1919 as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I, the “war to end all wars.”
It became Veterans Day after World War II, a day to show our appreciation for the men and women who have served their country.
Schoolchildren will honor them. There will be ceremonies, free meals at restaurants, doughnuts, discounts at stores — even a free oil change.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Parade will roll at 11 a.m. Saturday in D’Iberville, which also will have a Red White and Blue Festival at the pavilion outside City Hall.
Those are all excellent ways to thank our veterans.
If you run into a veteran, let him or her know we believe they’re special. Give him a hug. Buy her lunch. Or simply say thanks. You will make their day even more special.
We can never repay them for their sacrifice. The time away from their families. The horrors they encountered. The wounds they suffered.
All we can do is show our gratitude.
The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.
