If they went smoke-free, so could we all

If Kwitzky’s Dugout can thrive in Ocean Springs after 11 smoke-free years, we can’t understand why the rest of the Coast’s most forward-thinking cities aren’t smoke-free.
There are too many reasons not to smoke to list them. Yet people smoke.
And they expose others to smoke and its ill effects when they light up in public.
We agree with the 70 percent of Ocean Springs people who told Smoke-Free Ocean Springs they’d like to see the city smoke free.
Those who want to smoke are welcome to do so — in their own homes.
In bars and restaurants, though, they shouldn’t subject the employees and other patrons to their nasty and unhealthy habit.
We’d like an official in each of the Coast’s cities that don’t have a smoking ban to take up the cause. That’s what leaders do. They lead. Moss Point, Diamondhead and Picayune leaders found the political will to enact smoking bans.
It’s not big government, it’s good government. Good government protects and defends the people.
With speed limits, for example. After all, speed kills.
Guess what? Smoking does, too.
In the absence of government leadership on this issue, we hope other businesses will follow Kris Kwitzky’s lead and clear the air in their establishments, giving employees and patrons alike a safer and less stinky place to enjoy a night on the town.
