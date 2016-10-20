Someone seems to want to rewrite Mississippi civil rights history

Someone shot up the historical marker along the banks of the Tallahatchie River where Emmett Till’s body was recovered in 1955.
Till, a Chicago teen, was visiting relatives in Money when he was abducted, beaten mutilated and slain by two men who dumped his body in the river on Aug. 28, 1955.
The 14-year-old’s open casket funeral in Chicago is credited with jump-starting the modern civil rights movement.
Till reportedly was killed for flirting with the 21-year-old wife of Roy Bryant at their store in Money. Bryant and his brother-in-law J.W. Milam were acquitted of kidnapping and murder then confessed to the crime in a Look magazine interview.
This isn’t the first time, either, that the sign has been vandalized.
Apparently someone wants that history forgotten but their crime virtually assures it won’t be.
The Emmett Till Interpretive Center in Sumner has raised $2,500 of the $15,000 it says is needed to replace the sign, ensure it is protected and develop a smart phone app to mark other sites.
They hope to achieve that goal in 72 days. You can donate here.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, jphampton@sunherald.com, @JPaulHampton
Comments