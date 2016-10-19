Start your day by making someone’s day

This is something guaranteed to make you feel good. And not just good as in day-before-Friday good.
And it won’t take long.
And it won’t cost much.
Just head over to Mississippi Day of Giving and click on one of the links, chip in a few bucks and leave a message.
There is a long list of worthy organizations to choose from along the Coast.
You can easily donate to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, CASA of Harrison County, United Way of South Mississippi, Catholic Charities in Diocese of Biloxi, Back Bay Mission, Loaves and Fishes, Hancock County Amateur Radio Association, Mississippi Rising Coalition and many more.
All are worthy causes that do good work right here on the Coast.
So go ahead and make someone’s day.
