Coast ready to help those hit by Matthew

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Southeast Atlantic Coast who will be hit hard by Hurricane Matthew over the next three days.
There is not much else we can do until this powerful storm passes. But South Mississippi stands ready to send personnel, supplies and financial aid to help our neighbors get through the trying days ahead.
It appears the damage will be widespread in that beautiful region.
It also appears many people are doing the smart thing and are leaving the danger zones to seek shelter inland.
Even if Matthew stays offshore, widespread flooding is likely. The coasts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia are bracing for a storm surge of more than 5 feet.
Mississippi Power, the Red Cross and others soon will be on their way to help the people who were quick to help us after Katrina. We hope their journey is safe and they return home soon.
For those of us who’ll remain on the Coast, we cannot let our guard down. Matthew has proven to be an unpredictable storm. Forecasts once had it heading north to New England. That’s no longer the case.
Now forecasters believe the storm will loop back toward the Bahamas, which took a beating Thursday from Matthew. Where it goes from there is anyone’s guess.
The good news is Matthew is expected to become a weak tropical storm.
So there is no reason to panic. Just keep an eye on the storm, and do whatever you can and donate whatever you can afford to those people who soon will need all the help they can get.
The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.
