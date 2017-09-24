Trump’s NFL tirade shows the nation who he really is: A white supremacist

More Videos 1:28 First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing." Pause 3:50 'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:24 How do parents choose treatment for their daughter's cancer that has no known cure? 1:54 East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:12 'Come to my house,' mom of child with cancer tells lawmakers who would cut funding 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:55 Gulfport's TQ Newsome comes up big vs. St. Martin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

