How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break Pause 1:16 Jacques Turner talks Southern Miss spring 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:19 Ocean Springs tops Brandon in Game 1 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 1:27 Ocean Springs defeats Brandon 4-1 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 0:48 Land a record swordfish and win $300,000 0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee