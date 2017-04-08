The autistic need more authentic portrayals in popular media than Muppets and killers

1:47 Soul food throwdown during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend Pause

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:18 Gulfport's late rally defeats Harrison Central

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

0:53 Weed World lollypops on the street in Biloxi

3:07 Watch Gulfport's 3-2 win at Harrison Central

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'