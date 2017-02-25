State Department writes anti-leak memo, which promptly leaks

0:52 Video: Krewe of Neptune lights up the night in Biloxi Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:56 Ocean Springs family going global to save 2-year-old Willow Cannan

3:45 Sun Herald reporter displays mad hoop skills

1:33 A defense of the EPA