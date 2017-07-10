California teen wins lottery twice in a week

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, people buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts Lotto Store just inside the California border near Primm, Nev. The California Lottery announced in June 2017 that a 19-year-old woman won a total of $655,555 on a pair of $5 scratch-off tickets purchased the same week. John Locher, File AP Photo