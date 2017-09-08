The best way to help the Salvation Army help others is to donate money

The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi is working to help people affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and the best way to help is to donate money.
Twelve mobile feeding trucks or canteens with staff are working in several parts of Texas. And in Alabama, the organization will supporting shelters with food service for Florida residents who have fled Irma.
“This is an unprecedented month with two major hurricanes expected to make landfall,” said Terry Lightheart, emergency/disaster services director for The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. “This is an all hands-on deck situation for equipment and personnel from across the South and nation. This division will be providing both equipment and personnel to Texas and in Florida.”
The ALM Division is expected to send equipment to Florida after Irma including a communication trailer designed to aid communication with the storm potentially knocking out power, cell service and wireless internet.
The Salvation Army will also provide food, emotional and spiritual care and comfort kits to hard-hit areas.
“This is our most vital service and what people expect when they see the shield on our trucks,” Lightheart said. “To get into the most devastated areas with food, drinks and a simple conversation means a great deal to those who have lost so much during these terrible storms.”
How people can help
The best way to help after a disaster is to make a financial donation. Monetary contributions also support local economies and ensure that businesses can operate when relief supplies diminish.
Online: helpsalvationarmy.org
Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
Mail checks to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301 and please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks.
Text to Give: STORM to 51555
Comments