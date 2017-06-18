He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home

Kacey Peterson of Dolly's Quick Stop shares an emotional story of a man with only $50 to spend after Hurricane Katrina. Dolly's opened two days after Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi, becoming a safe haven for Hancock Countians.
Two reindeer drew a small crowd in a Pass Christian neighborhood on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the filming of a commercial for Sanderson Farms. The reindeer came from Crystal Collection Reindeer in Lake Crystal, Minn.
For the first time in 44 years, the house at 709 East Scenic Drive in the Pass is for sale. Listing agent Bridget Ferrucci says she believes the new owners will be enchanted with the views and the character of the home and likely hold onto it for another 50 years.
Police in "Alexandria, Virginia said they were investigating a “multiple shooting” on June 14 amid reports from Fox News and others that shots were fired at a Congressional baseball practice involving Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his aides.
This footage shows a helicopter arriving on the scene.