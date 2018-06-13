Know your thunderstorm types

Heavy rain, thunderstorms are forecast through the Father's Day weekend on the Coast

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

June 13, 2018 09:30 AM

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in South Mississippi and surrounding areas through the Father's Day weekend.

A National Weather Service report issued Wednesday shows some storms could be strong or severe and produce strong winds, lightning and heavy rainfall.

The rain is moving into the region on Wednesday, the weather service said. The front moving through will also affect southeast Alabama and most of Mississippi.

The report shows South Mississippi can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain and possibly 3 to 4 inches in some areas, Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian T. Adam said.

Flooding is likely in areas that typically flood during a hard, fast rain, such as low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage, Adam said.

Rainfall received by Thursday could cause even more flooding, the weather service says.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected through Monday and some of the storms may become strong or severe, Strong winds, frequent lightning and rain are also in the forecast through Tuesday.

