Strong thunderstorm could produce hail, high winds

A strong thunderstorm is moving along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, threatening parts of Hancock and Harrison counties.
At 9:41 a.m., the National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a special weather statement for Hancock and Harrison counties, stating the storm was over Shoreline Park, or Waveland, moving east at 15 mph.
"Half-inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm," the statement said. Waveland, Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, Shoreline Park and Kiln are in the areas that will feel the impact.
"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding," the National Weather Service stated. Also, cloud-to-ground lighting is associated with the storm.
Comments