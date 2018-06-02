Strong winds and rain expected to impact South Mississippi, weather service says

The National Weather Service is predicting a marginal risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon into the evening.
According to the NWS, there is potential for a squall line to develop along a weak cold front east of Liberty, Mississippi, to Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
The squall line is expected to move into southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana as it progresses.
The main threats associated with the expected squall line are wind gusts reaching 60 mph and possible cloud-to-ground lighting. The wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines, according to the NWS.
In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage.
