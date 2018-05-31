It's going to be hot on the Coast this weekend. Really, really hot, weather service says

South Mississippi will have its hottest weekend of the year, weather forecasters say.
The weather could likely draw people to the beach, rivers, pools, parks or backyards. On the downside, the National Weather Service expects to issue a heat advisory for South Mississippi sometime over the weekend.
Heat and humidity levels will increase over the weekend and into the first of next week and could be hazardous to people whose health is affected by the heat, the National Weather Service says.
The heat index on the Mississippi Coast is expected to rise close to 105 degrees in much of the region on Friday and Saturday, and the Sunday forecast shows temperatures could reach as high as 110 degrees.
The heat index, also called the apparent temperature, measures how hot it feels to the body when you add the actual air temperature to the relative humidity.
For instance, an air temperature of 92 degrees and relative humidity of 60 percent would make the heat feel like it's 105, a weather service chart shows. At the same temperature, 70 percent humidity would make the heat feel like 112 degrees.
The weather service says it issues a heat advisory within 12 hours of an area having these conditions: A heat index of at least 105 degrees but less than 115 degrees for less than 3 hours per day, or night time lows above 80 degrees for two consecutive days.
Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Friday, near 92 on Saturday and near 94 on Sunday, the weather service says.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s through the weekend.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mostly after 1 p.m., with a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Monday.
Dressing in light-colored clothes and drinking plenty of water is recommended during periods of high temperatures. Along with avoiding strenuous activity, staying indoors, or with windows open with a fan on and blinds closed, are ways to stay safe in the heat, says almanac.com.
And don't forget the sunscreen.
