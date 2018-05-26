Alberto's track shifts east and forecast changes for Mississippi Coast

The forecast track of Subtropical Storm Alberto has shifted farther east, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday night.

The expected impact on the Mississippi Coast has lessened, and the storm surge watch has been canceled for the three coastal counties.

Heavy rains are still a possibility, with 3 to 5 inches possible over widespread areas and as much as 8 inches in spots. A tropical storm watch and flash flood watch remain in effect.

The Air Force Reserve's Hurricane Hunters again flew out Saturday to gather data on the storm, and it has not strengthened much if at all, the center says.

It is expected to reach tropical storm strength before the new estimated time of landfall Monday evening.

The new forecast track centers landfall in the Florida panhandle. But the broad storm system is expected to bring heavy rains across the entire northern Gulf Coast starting well before landfall.

The Mississippi Coast shouldn't see much rain from the system until Monday. There is now only a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Monday and 50 percent that night, and tropical storm conditions are possible.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation Saturday morning declaring a state of emergency ahead of Alberto's landfall.

It is not organized enough yet to be a tropical storm, and is considered subtropical.

Winds of up to 40 mph are still possible. Tornadoes are not expected on the Coast, the weather service said.

Who to call

Residents with questions about Alberto preparations on the coast can call the county emergency management offices:

▪ Hancock County: 228-255-0942

▪ Harrison County: 228-865-4002

▪ Jackson County: 228-769-3111