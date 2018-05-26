Heavier rains expected as Gov. Bryant declares state of emergency ahead of Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto is making its way north toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast, bringing what is expected to be a wet Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation Saturday morning declaring a state of emergency ahead of Alberto's landfall.

It is not organized enough yet to be a tropical storm, and is considered subtropical.

Forecast models are not yet in agreement on the storm's track and intensity, and the National Hurricane Center is averaging the models to predict a landfall somewhere between Pascagoula and Destin, Florida.

However the models do agree that Alberto is expected to slowly gain strength as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The timing of the storm has slowed throughout the week. As of Saturday, landfall was predicted to be late Monday.

A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are in effect for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, the National Weather Service in New Orleans advises. A flash flood watch has also been extended to Tuesday for the lower six counties.

As of Saturday afternoon, winds of 40 mph are expected from the storm. But further strengthening, which some models predict, could mean winds as high as 60 or 70 mph. Tornadoes are not expected on the Coast as the conditions are "unfavorable," the weather service said.

The biggest impact is likely to come from a combination of heavy rains and storm surge.

Rainfall totals could reach 15 inches in spots, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday, with widespread areas seeing 5 to 10 inches.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has the highest potential for those higher amounts of rain, the weather service in New Orleans said Saturday.

Storm surge of up to 2 to 4 feet is possible.

The weather service and local officials urge residents not to attempt to drive through flooded streets. Turn around, don't drown.

Who to call

Residents with questions about Alberto preparations on the coast can call the county emergency management offices:

▪ Hancock County: 228-255-0942

▪ Harrison County: 228-865-4002

▪ Jackson County: 228-769-3111

Sandbag locations

Sandbags are available at all county work centers:





Harrison County

County Road Department at 10076 Lorraine Road (Mississippi 605) in Gulfport





D’Iberville Work Center at 10085 Doris Deno St. in D’Iberville





Lyman Work Center at 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport





Woolmarket Work Center at 16395 Old Woolmarket Road (off of Mississippi 67) in Biloxi





Long Beach Work Center at 605 North Seal Ave. in Long Beach





Orange Grove Work Center at 8300 34th Ave. in Gulfport





Long Beach Pavilion at Highway 90 in Gulfport





Courthouse Road Pier at Highway 90 in Gulfport

Biloxi





Henry Beck Park at 671 Division St.





Todd Migues Park at 425 Parker St.





Cavalier Park at 2059 Lawrence St.





Popp's Ferry Soccer Fields at 2150 Popp's Ferry Road





Fire Station 8 at 8479 Woolmarket Road





Fire Station 9 at 9370 Oaklawn Road





Pass Christian

Public Works Center at 200 West North St.





Gulfport

Gulfport Public Works Center at 4050 Hewes Ave.





Orange Grove Community Center at 14416 Dedeaux Road





Fire Station #2 at 1200 42nd Ave.





Jackson County

Escatawpa Fire Station 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point





Northeast Fire Station Old Americus Road, just off Hwy 63





Central Division Roads Department 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave





East Division Roads Department 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point





West Division Roads Department N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs





Forts Lake Fire Department 10701 Forts Lake Road





Gulf Park/St. Andrews Fire Department 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs





Gautier City Hall (behind building) 3330 Highway 90, Gautier





Moss Point - Central Fire Station (behind station) 4204 Bellview Ave., Moss Point





Ocean Springs Public Works 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs





Jackson County Fairgrounds 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

Gautier





Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90 (behind the building)

Hancock County