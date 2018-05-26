Here's who the Weather Channel is sending to the Mississippi Coast for Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto is predicted to hit the Gulf Coast sometime Monday morning, bringing with it the chance for some heavy rains and possible high winds and strong currents.
By the way, it's only a subtropical storm because the hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1. So, yes, it's a tropical storm.
But will Alberto bring Jim Cantore to the Coast? Probably not. But that does not mean The Weather Channel isn't coming to South Mississippi.
The threat of severe weather has brought about cancellation of several events scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.
Here's a list of who's covering the storm, where they are going and how you can follow them on Twitter.
Friday
Gulf Shores: Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel)
Pensacola: Reynolds Wolf (@ReynoldsWolf)
Saturday·
Biloxi/Gulfport: Alex Wilson (@TWCAlexWilson)
Dauphin Island: Paul Goodloe (@Paul_Goodloe) and Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin)
Mobile: Kelli O’Hara (@Kelli_OHara)
Panama City Beach: Maria LaRosa (@twcMariaLaRosa)
Seagrove Beach: Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno)
To be announced: Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams)
Comments