Can you get food delivered on the Coast during a tropical storm?

Subtropical storm Alberto could make landfall along the Mississippi Coast on Sunday or early next week.

And if you're hungry and don't want to get out in the weather this weekend, you're in luck.

Waitr, a food delivery services app, will be in business this weekend.

"As long as it is safe for our drivers and restaurants are open, we'll be delivering food," Waitr spokesman Dean Turcol told the Sun Herald. "If it's safe, we'll be delivering."

Most restaurants seem to be taking the same approach. While the Coast is expected to see plenty of rain and wind — and it's possible to see flooding in the usual low-lying areas — if it's safe for employees, the kitchens will be cooking.

As of Friday, tracking models showed tropical storm-force winds between 39 and 73 mph approaching the Coast around 8 a.m. Sunday. Some areas across the Coast could receive more than 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.





The NWS also issued a flash flood watch for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties through Saturday night.

The Sun Herald has compiled a list of cancellations and closings for the weekend.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.