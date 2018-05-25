What's open, closed or canceled this holiday weekend as Alberto creeps into Gulf

The National Hurricane Center on Friday upgraded Invest 90L to Subtropical Storm Alberto. With chances of rain between 80-90 percent, several Memorial Day Weekend events planned for South Mississippi have been canceled or rescheduled.
Cancellations
Sounds by The Sea Jackson County
The Jackson County Sounds by The Sea scheduled for Sunday in Pascagoula has been canceled. Saturday's Sound by The Sea in Gulfport's Jones Park will go on as scheduled.
Closings
Ship Island
Gulf Islands National Seashore officials have announced that West Ship Island will be closed through the weekend. It is not known when it will reopen.
Relocated
Biloxi National Cemetery Memorial Day
The Biloxi National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday has been been relocated from the cemetery’s flag pole to the VA Recreation Hall Building 17.
The Sun Herald will update this list as information becomes available. If you know of a closing or rescheduling, email it to online@sunherald.com.
