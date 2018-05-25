The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25. NOAA Ashley Jean Reese
What's open, closed or canceled this holiday weekend as Alberto creeps into Gulf

By Jeff Clark

May 25, 2018 11:09 AM

The National Hurricane Center on Friday upgraded Invest 90L to Subtropical Storm Alberto. With chances of rain between 80-90 percent, several Memorial Day Weekend events planned for South Mississippi have been canceled or rescheduled.

Cancellations

Sounds by The Sea Jackson County

The Jackson County Sounds by The Sea scheduled for Sunday in Pascagoula has been canceled. Saturday's Sound by The Sea in Gulfport's Jones Park will go on as scheduled.

Closings

Ship Island

Gulf Islands National Seashore officials have announced that West Ship Island will be closed through the weekend. It is not known when it will reopen.

Relocated

Biloxi National Cemetery Memorial Day

The Biloxi National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday has been been relocated from the cemetery’s flag pole to the VA Recreation Hall Building 17.

The Sun Herald will update this list as information becomes available. If you know of a closing or rescheduling, email it to online@sunherald.com.

There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe. NOAA

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

