1st named storm of 2018 hurricane season is approaching Gulf. What to know about Alberto

Hurricane Hunters will fly into the Gulf of Mexico while gusty winds, lightning and brief but heavy rains tease South Mississippi in advance of Subtropical Storm Alberto over the Memorial Day weekend.
The National Hurricane Center confirmed the disturbance is now Subtropical Storm Alberto. The center made the announcement about 10 a.m Friday.
The Hurricane Hunters on Friday afternoon will investigate the low pressure system, which is coming from just east of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.
The system strengthened overnight, forming into a subtropical storm near Cozumel late Friday morning, the weather service said.
Current tracking models show storm-force winds will be approaching the Mississippi coastline and neighboring coastal areas around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Winds with tropical storm force are 39 to 73 mph. A tropical cyclone must have sustained winds of at least 74 mph to be named a hurricane.
Hurricane season officially starts June 1.
Alberto, previously named Invest90L, had a 90-percent chance of strengthening to tropical-storm-force winds and storm surge by late Saturday or early next week.
Gusty winds, spurts of heavy rain and frequent lightning are forecast to continue as the system pushes closer, bringing heavier rainfall and possible flooding, the weather service says.
Rain chances of up to 80 percent are expected to increase to 90 percent for Sunday through Monday.
Rip tides — strong, dangerous currents, — are likely for the Mississippi Coast and the coasts of Louisiana and Florida, according to the weather service.
Flooding is possible if hard, fast rain overloads storm drains and ditches, and threatens low-lying streets and other areas.
"Please prepare and finish review of your plans and necessary actions for the potential of advisories, watches or warnings being issued," Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said.
Lacy urges the public to keep up with weather reports for the latest updates.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s to the low 70s.
Sandbag locations
- County Road Department at 10076 Lorraine Road (Mississippi 605) in Gulfport
- D’Iberville Work Center at 10085 Doris Deno St. in D’Iberville
- Lyman Work Center at 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport
- Woolmarket Work Center at 16395 Old Woolmarket Road (off of Mississippi 67) in Biloxi
- Long Beach Work Center at 605 North Seal Ave. in Long Beach
- Orange Grove Work Center at 8300 3 th Ave. in Gulfport
- Long Beach Pavilion at Highway 90 in Gulfport
- Courthouse Road Pier at Highway 90 in Gulfport
Biloxi
- Henry Beck Park at 671 Division St.
- Todd Migues Park at 425 Parker St.
- Cavalier Park at 2059 Lawrence St.
- Popp's Ferry Soccer Fields at 2150 Popp's Ferry Road
- Fire Station 8 at 8479 Woolmarket Road
- Fire Station 9 at 9370 Oaklawn Road
Pass Christian
- Public Works Center at 200 West North St.
Gulfport
- Gulfport Public Works Center at 4050 Hewes Ave.
- Orange Grove Community Center at 14416 Dedeaux Road
- Fire Station #2 at 1200 42nd Ave.
Jackson County
- Escatawpa Fire Station 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point
- Northeast Fire Station Old Americus Road, just off Hwy 63
- Central Division Roads Department 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave
- East Division Roads Department 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
- West Division Roads Department N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs
- Forts Lake Fire Department 10701 Forts Lake Road
- Gulf Park/St. Andrews Fire Department 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs
- Gautier City Hall (behind building) 3330 Highway 90, Gautier
- Moss Point - Central Fire Station (behind station) 4204 Bellview Ave., Moss Point
- Ocean Springs Public Works 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs
- Jackson County Fairgrounds 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
Comments