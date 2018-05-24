That tropical system in the Gulf? There's an almost 100 percent chance it's going to happen.

You may want to put that Memorial Day Weekend cookout on hold.

The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said there's an 80 percent chance that Invest 90L will form into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Currently, the area of low pressure has developed over Belize.

And while no one is using the "H" word yet, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said the system could bring "torrential rainfall" to the Gulf Coast.

So what does this mean?

There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night with the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm with strong winds.

On Friday, expect more of the same with the chance for isolated waterspouts. The chance of rain on Friday is 50 percent.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms moves to 70 percent on Saturday and 80 percent on Sunday. The chance of rain remains at least at 50 percent through Tuesday. The system could produce flooding in some areas.

Harrison County has sandbags available at all work centers and other locations around the county. Locations are listed below.

Conference USA officials had to stop action on several occasions on the first day of the conference baseball tournament at MGM Park. Lightning struck as close as 1 mile north of the stadium, but very little rain fell. The weather delays, however, forced some games to be moved to Thursday.

Other weekend activities also could be rained out, including Sounds by the Sea in Gulfport and Pascagoula.

Hurricane Season officially begins June 1.

Harrison County sandbag locations

Sandbags are available at all county work centers:

County Road Department at 10076 Lorraine Road (Mississippi 605) in Gulfport





D’Iberville Work Center at 10085 Doris Deno St. in D’Iberville





Lyman Work Center at 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport.





Woolmarket Work Center at 16395 Old Woolmarket Road (off of Mississippi 67) in Biloxi





Long Beach Work Center at 605 North Seal Ave. in Long Beach





Orange Grove Work Center at 8300 34 th Ave. in Gulfport





Long Beach Pavillion at Highway 90 in Gulfport





Courthouse Road Pier at Highway 90 in Gulfport





Biloxi

Henry Beck Park at 671 Division St.





Todd Migues Park at 425 Parker St.





Cavalier Park at 2059 Lawrence St.





Popps Ferry Soccer Fields at 2150 Popps Ferry Road





Fire Station 8 at 8479 Woolmarket Road





Fire Station 9 at 9370 Oaklawn Road





Pass Christian

Public Works Center at 200 West North St.





Gulfport